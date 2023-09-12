Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation (BVFCL) Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Managers and Engineers.

Name of post : Sr. Manager (Chemical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Chemical Engineering with 12 years post qualification relevant executive experience

Name of post : Manager (Chemical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Chemical Engineering with 10 years post qualification relevant executive experience

Also Read : 10 best moments of Rishi Sunak in India that made netizens fall in love with him

Name of post : Engineer (Production)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E / B.Tech Degree in Chemical/ Mechanical/Electrical

Engineering with 03 years post qualification executive experience

Name of post : Dy. Manager (BOE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E /B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg)/ AMIE in any discipline. BOE (Boiler Operation Engineer) certificate is essential.08 years post professional qualification Executive experience

Also Read : Plant based oils that relieves pain

Name of post : Officer (Fire)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time B.E/B.Tech in Fire Engineering with 3years post qualification

executive experience in Fire in a PSU/ a large Private Sector Industry.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ upto 17:30 hours on 30/09/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here