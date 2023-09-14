Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions in Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat, Assam.

Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Teaching Assistants.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Computer Science : 1

Economics : 1

English : 1

Political Science : 1

Sociology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) and up to date amendment of the said Act.

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Economics : 2

Political Science : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) and up to date amendment of the said Act.

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,100/-

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations, 2018 Vide No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS)

Pay : Remuneration for the post of Teaching Assistant (purely temporary) will be Rs. 16,000/- (fixed) per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for the above position on 26th September 2023 at 11:30 AM in Office of The Vice Chancellor, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat Engineering College Campus, Bogorijeng, Golaghat, Assam — 785621.

How to apply :

For the posts of Professors & Associate Professors, candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of testimonials along with a Bank Draft of Rs 2,500/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred) only as non refundable processing fee in favour of Sati Sadhani University, Golaghat (A/C no.- 40535146080, IFSC Code, SBIN0000083) payable at State Bank of India Golaghat Branch. Applications must reach Office of The Registrar, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat Engineering College Campus, Bogorijeng, Golaghat, Assam — 785621. Last date for receipt of applications is 16th October 2023

For the post of Teaching Assistant, candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates on the day of interview. Candidates shall bring a Demand Draft Draft of Rs 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand) only as non refundable processing fee in favour of Sati Sadhani University, Golaghat (A/C no.- 40535146080, IFSC Code, SBIN0000083) payable at State Bank of India Golaghat Branch

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2







