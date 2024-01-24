Applications are invited for recruitment of 120 vacant positions or career in Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited.

Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant. The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. (ACAB) was established in 1948. Since then the Bank has developed and expanded its activities/ operations and has grown in manifolds. The Bank has a wide network of 67 branches and 6 Zonal Offices, spread throughout the state the State providing effective banking products and other related services to the general public of Assam. The ACAB has also mobilized Deposit Resources of Rs. 3474 Crores and has advanced over Rs. 1436 Crores(Approx.) for various development activities in the State.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 120

Educational Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum 45% marks and good knowledge of computer

Pay Scale : Rs.18730—68040 + G.P. Rs.4400 + other admissible allowances

Age Limit : 21-34 years as on 31.12.2023

Selection Procedure :

Selection process will comprise of written examination and personal interview altogether

How to apply :

Candidates complying with the above criteria may apply by visiting the bank’s

website www.apexbankassam.com or www.recruitmentapexbankassam.com/apexbank

Starting date for online submission of applications : 29-01-2024

Last date for online submission of applications : 13-02-2024 ( up to 5 PM)

Application Fees : Rs.650/- (Rupees six hundred fifty) only to be paid online.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here