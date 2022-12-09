Applications are invited for 12 vacant managerial positions in Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd.

Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Head, Finance & Accounts Officer, Contract & Purchase Officer, Project Engineer, HR Officer and Marketing Officer.

Name of post : Project Head (E5 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/PG in Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 out of 10-point scale or 3 on 6-point scale. The candidate should have detailed knowledge in the field of Steel Pipes,

MDPE Pipes and CNG Network etc. The candidate should be well versed with Different Safety related audit activities in CGD sector.

Experience : 15-year Post Qualification In-line experience in executive position

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer (E2 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate plus ACA/ACMA/2 years full time MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute as an added qualification

Experience : 3-year Post Qualification In-line experience in executive position

Name of post : Project Engineer -Mechanical (E1 Grade)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Degree/PG in Mechanical engineering with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 out of 10-point scale or 3 on 6-point scale.

Experience : 1 year Post Qualification in line experience in executive position

Name of post :Contract & Purchase Officer / Engineer (E1 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Engineering, preferable Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 on 10-point scale or 3 on 6-point scale.

Experience : 1 year Post Qualification in line experience in executive position

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer (E1 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate plus ACA/ACMA/2 years full time MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute as an added qualification

Experience : 1 year Post Qualification in line experience in executive position

Name of post : HR Officer (E1 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate + 2 years full time recognized MBA/PGDM with specialization in HR/HRD

Mgt/MSW with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 on 10- point scale or 3 on 6-point scale

Experience : 1 year Post Qualification in line experience in executive position

Name of post : Marketing Officer (E1 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Engineering, preferably Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 on 10-point scale or 3 on 6-point scale

Experience : 1 year Post Qualification in line experience in executive position

How to apply :

For the posts of Project Head (E5 Grade) and Finance & Accounts Officer (E2 Grade), candidates will have to submit the duly filled application form along with copies of certificates including experience certificate in hard copy to the following address: – “Chief Executive Officer,” Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati (Assam), Pin:781005 within 30th December 2022

For the rest of the positions, candidates may apply online through the link available on the

Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd website (https://pbgpl.com/careers) within 30th December 2022. Candidates also need to pay an application fees of Rs. 500/- + applicable charges through online mode only

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2