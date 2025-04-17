Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam.
RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineers.
Name of post : Senior Resident Engineer/ S&T
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders- 7 years in Infrastructure Projects of Railway Signalling
For Diploma holders– 10 years in Infrastructure Projects of Railway Signalling
Name of post : Senior Resident Engineer/ Electrical- General Services
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic
streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent.
Experience :
For Degree holders- 07 years
For Diploma holders- 10 years
Name of post : Planning & Procurement Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders : 04 years
For Diploma holders : 07 years
Name of post : Section Engineer/ Civil
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders- 04 years
For Diploma holders- 07 years
Name of post : Drawing and Design Engineer/ S&T
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and communication/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Electronics and communication/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders- 04 years in designing Railway Signalling
For Diploma holders- 07 years in designing Railway Signalling
Name of post : Drawing and design Engineer/ Electrical
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic
streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders- 04 years in Infrastructure Projects involving Railway electrification aspects.
For Diploma holders- 07 years in Infrastructure Projects involving Railway electrification aspects
Name of post : Section Engineer – Electrical
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic
streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders- 04 years
For Diploma holders- 07 years
Name of post : QS & Billing Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or equivalent
OR
Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent
Experience :
For Degree holders- 04 years
For Diploma holders- 07 years
Name of post : Design Engineer / Civil
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent
Experience : For Degree holders- 04 years
Selection Procedure :
Walk-in Interviews will be conducted from 28.04.2025 to 30.04.2025. Venue is Shikhar, Plot 1, Leisure Valley, RITES Bhawan, Sector 29, Gurugram, 122001, Haryana. Candidates have to report directly for appearing in selection process at above mentioned venue between 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
How to apply :
Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply
online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com
Last date of submission of online application is 29.04.2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here