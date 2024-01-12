Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 10 vacant posts or career in the project entitled, “SWASTHA – Smart Wearable Advanced Nano Sensing Technologies in Healthcare ASICs” at Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : SRF (DIRECT)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Post Graduate in Basic Science or Graduate/Post Graduate in Professional Course selected

through a process described through any one of the following:

Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant

Professorship) and GATE. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.+2 yrs of research Exp.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree Or Master’s degree in Engineering +3 yrs exp. Or Bachelor`s degree in Engineering +6 yrs exp.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 3 yrs exp.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree Or Master’s degree in Science + 6 yrs exp.

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science Or Bachelor’s degree in Science + 4 yrs exp

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : High School pass with 1 yr exp.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th January 2024 (Wednesday) at 10:30 AM in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati. Reporting Time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E- mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here