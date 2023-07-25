Applications are invited for 10 vacant technical positions in Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Assam.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 10 vacant positions of Scientists on regular basis under Direct Recruitment.

Name of post : Scientist-F (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters with PhD in any of the subjects of Science or Engineering disciplines

Experience : 12 years of experience in R&D (including 3 years of managerial experience) including experience in Disease Modelling and forecasting in Govt./Public sector/Private Institutions.

Also Read : 10 unique dresses Uorfi Javed has pulled off till date

Name of post : Scientist-F (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD /MS, recognized by MCI /NMC, in a clinical or paraclinical subject

Experience : 12 years of experience in R&D (including 3 years of managerial experience) including experience in Stem Cell Research/ Regenerative Medicine in Govt./Public sector/Private Institutions

Name of post : Scientist-D (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Masters from a recognised University in Bio-Chemistry/ Biology/Bio-Science/ Immunology /Microbiology/ Molecular Biology/ Pharmacology/Pharmacy/ Virology/Zoology/ Biotechnology

Experience : 8 Years of experience in communicable Disease R&D, including experience in research for pandemic preparedness and response, in Govt/Public Sector/ Private Institutions

Also Read : 10 exciting travel experiences to indulge in Assam with your kids in summer vacation

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruit.icmr.org.in/ up to 18th August 2023 (till 5:30 PM)

Application Fees : Rs. 1500/- is required. SC /ST/ Women/ PwBD candidates are exempted from application fee

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2