Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions or career in AIN Guwahati Assam.

Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts or career of Professor cum Vice Principal, Assistant Professor, Tutor and Library Attendant.

Name of post : Professor cum Vice Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc Nursing with 12 years of experience

Salary : Negotiable

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MSc Nursing in Medical Surgical Nursing with 3 years of teaching experience

Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month

Name of post : Tutor

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : BSc Nursing with 1 year of experience / MSc Nursing

Salary :

BSc Nursing : Rs. 22000/- per month

MSc Nursing : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Library Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Pass Class 12 with 1 year of experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 10580/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application forms along with photocopies of certificates in a sealed envelope through registered / speed post / by hand to Army Institute of Nursing, C/O 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati-781029, Assam by 31st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here