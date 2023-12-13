Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions or career in AIN Guwahati Assam.
Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts or career of Professor cum Vice Principal, Assistant Professor, Tutor and Library Attendant.
Name of post : Professor cum Vice Principal
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MSc Nursing with 12 years of experience
Salary : Negotiable
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : MSc Nursing in Medical Surgical Nursing with 3 years of teaching experience
Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month
Name of post : Tutor
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : BSc Nursing with 1 year of experience / MSc Nursing
Salary :
BSc Nursing : Rs. 22000/- per month
MSc Nursing : Rs. 25000/- per month
Name of post : Library Attendant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Pass Class 12 with 1 year of experience in relevant field
Salary : Rs. 10580/- per month
How to apply :
Candidates may send their application forms along with photocopies of certificates in a sealed envelope through registered / speed post / by hand to Army Institute of Nursing, C/O 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati-781029, Assam by 31st December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here