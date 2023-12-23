Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AMTRON Assam.

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited or AMTRON is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Network and Security Specialist and Electrical Technician.

Name of post : Network and Security Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum 60% marks in B.E/ B.Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. from AICTE/UGC recognized Institutions (Stream Computer Science/IT/Electronics/ Electrical)

Salary : Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 per month

Name of post : Electrical Technician

No. of posts : 3

Academic Qualifications : ITI (Electrical) with minimum 2 (two) years of relevant experience.

Certification License : Electrical Workmen Permit/License issued by Inspectorate of Electricity, Power (Electricity) Department, Govt. of Assam.

Salary : Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month

Age Limit :

Must not be less than 18 years and not more than 44 years in respect of General/Unreserved candidates, not more than 47 years in respect of OBC/ MOBC candidates and not more than 49 years in respect of SC/ST Candidates and Person with Disability (PwD) as on 1st January, 2024.

The age relaxation shall be applicable only to those candidates who have attained the necessary educational qualification prior to crossing of 38 years of age. There will be no provision for age

condemnation.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online by visiting the website recruitment.amtron.in and clicking the link for Recruitment of Technical Manpower for Data Center at Guwahati.

Last date for submission of applications is up till midnight 10th January, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here