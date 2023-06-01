Assam Career : ALIMCO Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 103 vacant positions in Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 103 vacant positions in its Headquarters and various Centres across India.

Name of posts :

Prosthetist and Orthotist

Audiologist

Special Educators

Clinical Psychologist

Medical Officer

Assistant Manager (Plastic)

Assistant Manager -Mechanical (New Product Development)

Assistant Manager (Training)

Assistant Manager (AD)

Junior Manager Costing

Consultant (Finance)

Also Read : Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre : A serene & one of top places to visit in Guwahati

No. of posts :

Prosthetist and Orthotist : 33

Audiologist : 40

Special Educators : 11

Clinical Psychologist : 11

Medical Officer : 1

Assistant Manager (Plastic) : 1

Assistant Manager -Mechanical (New Product Development) : 1

Assistant Manager (Training) : 1

Assistant Manager (AD) : 1

Junior Manager Costing : 1

Consultant (Finance) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of ALIMCO

Also Read : Anand Mahindra decodes easiest formulas for succeeding at work

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per format (Annexure-I & II) along with self-attested certificates through Speed Post / registered Post / Courier etc. to the Manager (Administration), Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, G.T. Road, Kanpur – 209217 (U.P)

The last date for receipt of applications is 15th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here