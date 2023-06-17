Assam Career : AIWTD Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Financial Specialist under World Bank financed Assam Inland Water Transport Project.

Name of post : Financial Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Commerce (Accountancy/ Finance)

Post Graduate in Commerce or MBA/ PGDBM in Finance.

Preference will be given to candidates having CA or ICWA qualifications with LLB degree

Experience :

10 years of professional work experience in financial management and accounting practices with minimum 2 years of work experience as a head of or independent charge of finance and accounts department of Government/private organization.

Preference will be given to candidates having previous experience of working in Externally

Aided Projects

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be Rs 1, 30,000/- to 1,50,000/- per month, depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate.

Age : Not more than 50 years as on the date of Application.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th June 2023 from 10 AM to 5 PM at AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor,Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the selection committee on the day of interview with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self attested photocopies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here