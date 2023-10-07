Assam Career AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technical Support-III and Data entry operator for ICMR Funded Extramural Project on purely contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “ICMR -National Hospital Based Registry on Venous Thromboembolic Disorders (i-RegVeD)”

sanctioned to Dr. Bhupen Barman, Additional Professor, Department of General Medicine.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. (Medical Physiology/ Biochemistry) or B.Sc. / M.Sc. (Environmental

sciences, Occupational health) or M.Sc. MLT or B. Tech (Biomedical Engineering) or equivalent degree in life sciences/social sciences from a recognized University with at least one year relevant experience in the collection of data

Monthly Salary : Rs. 28,000/- p.m. + 18% HRA

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Intermediate or 12th pass from recognised board. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depression per hour through speed test on computer

Monthly Salary : Rs. 30,600/- p.m.

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience to vteaiimsguwahati@gmail.com (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above).

Subject line should be “Application for Post of ………………(Name of the post applied).”

Application should be mailed to above mail id on or before 10/10/2023, 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here