Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ABRPL Assam.

Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Engineering Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant.

Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Chemical

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Full time regular three years Diploma in chemical/BSc with major in chemistry with min 60%

marks from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background

Experience :

Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.

Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries with DCS

operation will be preferred. Commissioning experience is preferable

Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Electrical

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Full time regular three years Diploma in Electrical from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background

Experience :

Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.

Experience in Refinery/ petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries will be

preferred

Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Mechanical

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Full time regular three years Diploma in Mechanical from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background

Experience :

Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.

Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries will be

preferred

Also Read : 10 best things you can do on winter vacation with your kids

Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Instrumentation

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Full time regular three years Diploma in Instrumentation from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background

Experience :

Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.

Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries will be

preferred

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant / Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board and Trade certificate (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter /Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic with min 60% marks from Government Recognized Institute.

Experience :

Minimum 2 years of experience in relevant field preferred. Apprenticeship training in oil/gas/petrochemicals/refineries sector preferred.

Also Read : 10 exciting things to do in Guwahati in the winter season

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://abrpl.co.in/ up to 27th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here