Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ABRPL Assam.
Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Engineering Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant.
Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Chemical
No. of posts : 5
Qualification :
Full time regular three years Diploma in chemical/BSc with major in chemistry with min 60%
marks from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background
Experience :
Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.
Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries with DCS
operation will be preferred. Commissioning experience is preferable
Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Electrical
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
Full time regular three years Diploma in Electrical from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background
Experience :
Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.
Experience in Refinery/ petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries will be
preferred
Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Mechanical
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
Full time regular three years Diploma in Mechanical from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background
Experience :
Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.
Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries will be
preferred
Name of post : Engineering Assistant-Instrumentation
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
Full time regular three years Diploma in Instrumentation from a recognized University/ institute with good academic background
Experience :
Minimum 3 yrs of post qualification experience in relevant field.
Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/ Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries will be
preferred
Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant / Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 6
Qualification :
Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board and Trade certificate (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter /Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic with min 60% marks from Government Recognized Institute.
Experience :
Minimum 2 years of experience in relevant field preferred. Apprenticeship training in oil/gas/petrochemicals/refineries sector preferred.
How to apply :
Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://abrpl.co.in/ up to 27th December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here