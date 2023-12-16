Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AAU Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate, Junior Research Fellow and Technical Assistant under the project entitled “Development of high yielding non-lodging and biotic resistant

varieties of black scented rice of Manipur and Assam through biotechnological intervention: Phase II” in Assam Rice Research Institute, Titabar.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 58000 + 8% HRA per month

Qualification :

Master’s degree in life science/ Agricultural Science from recognized University and equivalent and

Four years experience in research and development in industrial and academic institutions or science and technology organisations and scientific activities and services

Or

Doctoral Degree in Agricultural Science from recognized university or equivalent

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 37000 + 8% HRA per month

Qualification :

Master degree in Life Science/ Agricultural Science from any recognised University.

Two years experience in research and development in industrial and academic institutions or science and technology organisations and scientific activities and services

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 18000 + 8% HRA per month

Qualification : Graduate degree in any discipline

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29-12-2023 at 10 am in the chamber of the chief scientist, AAU-Assam Rice Research Institute, Titabar

How to apply :

Candidates appearing for the interview must bring with them original and attested copies of all

testimonials, bio-data, reprints/publications/ thesis etc. and passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here