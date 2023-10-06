Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII).

Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Operating Officer.

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduation, preferably in the area of medicine/ medical sciences from a reputed institute, preferably with professional degree/diploma in healthcare management

Experience :

(i) Preferably 25 yrs multi-state experience in healthcare (& allied) with at least 5 yrs in a lead role.

(ii) Experience of leading hospital(s) preferably with a minimum of 300 beds.

(iii) Preferably experience of at least 5 yrs as COO

How to apply : Candidates may apply with bio-data and relevant certificates (academic qualification, professional qualification and work experience) to careers@agihf.org by 18th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here