Applications are invited for recruitment of 750 vacant positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Local Bank Officers in 2025 in Assam and other states across India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Local Bank Officer

No. of posts : 750

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

Work experience of 18 months or more in Officer cadre in any Public Sector Bank/ Regional Rural Bank on regular basis.

Age : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: 30 years. A Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2005 (both dates inclusive)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/psbaug25/

Last Date of online application is 4th September 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

General, EWS & OBC : Rs. 850 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here