Assam Career 2025 Andrew Yule & Company Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Andrew Yule & Company Assam in 2025.

Andrew Yule & Company Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager on Permanent roll in the Tea Division of the Company in 2025. Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) is engaged in the manufacture, sales and servicing of various industrial products like Transformers, industrial fans etc. The Company also has fifteen tea gardens under its control. AYCL became a Government of India Enterprise in 1979. The Company today is a multi-product, multi-unit Company having three Operating Divisions namely- Engineering, Electrical and Tea Division and one service Division viz. General Division

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Tea Garden) (Grade E1 /E2)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduates in Plantation Management /Engineering / Agriculture / Bio-Science / Science / Preferably with post-graduate Degree / Diploma (2 years) in HR / Personnel Management / Graduate Degree /

Diploma in Management / Agriculture Science.

Experience : 2/3 Years’ Post Qualification Experience in Tea Gardens of West Bengal & Assam

Pay (Rs.) : E1, 40000- 140000/ E2, 50000-160000

Age : 32 years for E1 / 37 years for E2

Job Description:

FIELD

Planning work programme Ensuring deployment as per Task Supervision of quality of job Ensuring productivity Keeping plantation pest & disease free Soil testing and corrective measures Infilling / Land preparation / Replanting Raising Nursery – Tea / Shade Liaison with various Authorities pertaining to field operations Timely submission of periodic reports / statements and record keeping Implementation of various Certification Standard norms Adopt cost control measures

FACTORY

Green Leaf management in Withering Troughs Manufacturing, Sorting, Packing, Despatch as per Company’s advice Quality control and proper grading Maintenance of machineries Optimum output of self-power generation Maintenance of cargo fleet Timely submission of periodic reports / statements and record keeping Liaison with various Authorities pertaining to factory operations Implementation of various Certification Standard norms Adopt cost control measures

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online through the link given in the website www.andrewyule.com on or before April 30, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here