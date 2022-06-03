Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions under Gauhati High Court.

Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Developer and Technical Assistant in the Principal Seat and Library Assistant in Kohima Bench.

Name of post : Senior Developer

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 46,972/- per month

Qualification : BTech / BE /MSc /MCA with specialization in Computer Science / Electronics / IT with 3 years experience in Software Development in PHP + PostgreSQL / MySQL environment.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 26,353/- per month

Qualification : BTech / BE /MSc /MCA with specialization in Computer Science / Electronics / IT with knowledge in Server Administration / LAN / DBA / Technical Troubleshooting & Support in Hardware.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2600/- per month , Level-7

Qualification :

Must be a graduate from a recognized university.

Must possess diploma/degree in Library Science from a recognized University.

Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Law from a recognized University and proficiency in use of computers.

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Viva voce / Interview.

Age Limit :

For the posts of Senior Developer and Technical Assistant, the maximum age limit for submission of application will be 40 years and minimum age will be 18 years as on the last date of submission of application form.

For the post of Technical Assistant, candidates should be between 21 and 35 years of age.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from June 15, 2022 ( 3 PM onwards) to June 30, 2022 ( till 5 PM)

Application fees :

SC / ST(P) / ST(H) : Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

