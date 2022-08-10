Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Itanagar and Kohima Benches of Gauhati High Court.

Gauhati High Court is inviting applications for the posts of Chaffeur (Driver) and Court Attendant in its Itanagar and Kohima Benches.

Name of post : Chaffeur (Driver) in Kohima Bench

No. of posts : 1 [ Reserved for indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland]

Pay : Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay-Rs. 1800/- P.M, Level-3

Eligibility Criteria : A candidate, as on the last date of receipt of online application, must fulfill the following criteria:

i. Must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class X standard from a recognized Board.

ii. Must possess a valid LMV driving license issued by competent authority.

Selection Procedure : Screening Test, Driving Test and Interview / Viva-voce

Name of post : Chaffeur (Driver) in Itanagar Permanent Bench

No. of posts : 1 [ APST]

Pay : PB-1, Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay-Rs. 2400/- P.M. (Rs. 25,500/-PM, Level-4 of Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria : A candidate, as on the last date of receipt of online application, must fulfill the following criteria:

i. Must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class X standard from a recognized Board.

ii. Must possess a valid LMV driving license issued by competent authority.

Selection Procedure : Screening Test, Driving Test and Interview / Viva-voce

Name of post : Court Attendant in Itanagar Permanent Bench

No. of posts : 1 [ APST]

Pay : PB-1, Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1800/- P.M. (Rs. 18,000/-PM, Level-1 of Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria : A candidate, as on the last date of receipt of online application must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard; and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts. Candidates possessing special skills may be given preference on need basis

Selection Procedure : Screening Test, Driving Test and Interview / Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from August 11, 2022 to August 26, 2022

Application Fees :

SC / ST/ APST: Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

