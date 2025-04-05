Applications are invited for recruitment of 309 vacant positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

No. of posts : 309

Qualification & Experience :

Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics

OR

Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum)

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard)

(i) Degree should be:

(a) From a Recognized/Deemed university or from an apex institution i.e. (IIT/IIMs/XLRI/TISS etc.) recognized by Govt. of India; and

(b) Percentage of marks: – Pass marks or equivalent for Bachelor’s Degree.

(ii) Candidates having B.E./ B. Tech/ B. Sc. (Engg.) Degree are allowed to apply where essential qualification is prescribed as Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

(iii) Departmental candidates possessing recognized degrees as per the required minimum qualification, obtained through part-time/ correspondence/ distance education mode shall be eligible to apply.

Age Limit : Maximum age 27 years as on 24.05.2025.

Pay Scale : Rs.40000 – 3% – 140000

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/

Opening date for On-line Applications 25.04.2025

Closing date for On-line Applications 24.05.2025

Application Fees :

Applicants may pay application fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) (inclusive of GST) through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates gets exemption from payment of Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here