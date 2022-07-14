Nothing can ever beat a cool glass of lemon juice on a hot and humid afternoon for rehydrating self.

However, a few other drinks can bring in the same level of rehydration on such a day.

Here are some alternatives to lemon juice or lemonade to beat the heat:

1. Watermelon Juice

This probably is one of the best and most refreshing alternatives to lemonade. One glass can bring you Vitamins A, B6, B1, and C. Since Watermelons are 90% water, they turn into an excellent drink from the heat. You also get a lot of amino acids, antioxidants, and Lypocene.

Also read : 5 plants to avoid if you love your dog

You can either buy ready-made juice packs or can get them from any juice bar.

2. Coconut Water

Another one is coconut water which is now available both in bottles by some companies and in its traditional form.

This is quite filled with nutrients and is low in calories as well carbs. It is an excellent hydration beverage during any season.

Also read : 4 Don’ts to follow while drinking beer in the summer

3. Electrolyte drinks

These drinks aids in the maintenance of our body’s water level. Water and electrolytes (usually sodium and potassium) are all that you need to make a drink. Gatorade, ORS, Electral, and other readily available electrolyte drinks are examples.

4. Smoothies

Another alternative can be smoothies as they are an excellent way to incorporate an electrolyte-rich diet. Smoothies are made with fruits, seeds, vegetables, nuts, and so on. These provide our bodies with the nutrients they require.

There are many more alternatives but these should be the ones for a healthy beat the heat drink

Also read : Nothing Phone (1) launched in India, prices start from Rs. 32,999