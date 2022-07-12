If you love your dog and at the same time you are fond of gardening, then may you will have to consider a few things to keep both safe.

While you cannot really get “rid” of your canine best friend, you can definitely avoid some plants that may be toxic and even deadly for dogs.

If you do not have some of this possible toxic plants at your home, these can definitely be in the gardens or even on the roadside where you take your dog for walks.

Here are five plants we think should be avoided by you if you love your dog:

#1 Sago Palm

These ornamental palms are primarily seen in places which have warmer climates but beware. The plant can be highly toxic to dogs. Some dog breeds tend to be attracted to these plants as they are said to be tasty for the dog, they can have serious side effects. The effects include liver failure which may be even lead to death.

#2 Tomato Plant

While tomatoes are considered to be delicious among Humans, the same can cause weakness, gastrointestinal problems, drowsiness, dilated pupils, slow heart rate, and confusion among dogs. Ensure your dog is away from such plants.

#3 Aloe Vera

This one can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, tremors, and general central nervous system depression.

#4 Ivy

Any form of ivy should be avoided if you have a dog. If a dog consumes even a little ivy, it may be hit with vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive salivation and drooling, and abdominal pain.

#5 Tulip

Tulips are loved by everyone but consider them a killer for your dog. These are poisonous plants for dogs and can result in gastrointestinal problems accompanied by central nervous system depression and even convulsions leading to death.

So here are some plants you need to keep your dog away from.

