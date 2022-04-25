Tokyo: A woman from Japan who was certified the world’s oldest person died on Monday at the age of 119.

The woman is Kane Tanaka and she was born on January 2, 1903, in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan.

This was the same year when the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Reports state that Tanaka was in good health until recently.

She was living at a nursing home for the past few days.

She enjoyed board games, solving maths problems, soda and chocolate.

Tanaka in her life ran various businesses which included a noodle shop and a rice cake store. She was married to Hideo Tanaka exactly a century ago in 1922.

They had four children and adopted a fifth child.

She was supposed to be a part of the torch relay at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but the pandemic prevented her from doing so.

She was supposed to take a part in a wheelchair.

In 2019, she was recognised as the oldest person alive by Guinness World Records.

She was then asked what her favourite moment of life was and she simply answered “now”.