Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential elections race on Tuesday (January 16).

In fact, Ramaswamy announced his support for Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for the upcoming US presidential candidate.

This announcement from Vivek Ramaswamy came after a lacklustre performance in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

“Earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory. And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” Ramaswamy on Monday (January 15, as per US time) said in his speech.

He added: “…we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next US President.”

Vivek Ramaswamy came fourth of the five Republican candidates in the Iowa caucus.

Another Indian-American Nikki Haley, a Republican, was way ahead of Ramaswamy.

Trump won the Iowa primary with over 55,000 votes, DeSantis 23,000 votes, Haley over 20,000 votes, and Ramaswamy just over 8000 votes, according to CNN projections.