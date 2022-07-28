California: A 29-year-old man from Ocala in Florida, US, was arrested for stealing a car and reportedly trying to break into Patrick Space Force Base to warn them about aliens and “Chinese dragons”.

The man as per Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has been identified as Corey Johnson, 29.

He stole a truck in Riviera Beach and then he headed north to the base three days later.

As he reached the base and attempted to get in, he told the on-duty personnel that President Joe Biden had told him “through his mind” to steal the truck and then warn government officials about US aliens fighting Chinese dragons.

However, his claim did not go as he thought it would and he was arrested on the spot.

He is now booked into the Brevard County Jail and has been charged with grand theft auto.

It may be mentioned that the Patrick Space Force Base is located in Brevard County and is around 18 miles from Kennedy Space Center.