Washington: In a major show of discontent with Pakistan’s actions, US Congressman Andy Biggs has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that could potentially terminate Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.

The bill, titled HR 80, seeks to require a certification from the US President that Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives, and has taken steps to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven.

Additionally, the bill asks for a certification that Pakistan is actively coordinating with Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants, such as the Haqqani Network, along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

If the bill is passed by the House and the Senate and signed by the US President, it could have major implications for the relationship between the two countries.

Non-NATO ally (NNSA) is a term used to refer to countries that have a special relationship with the United States but are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). These countries receive certain security, economic, and other benefits in exchange for their cooperation with the United States.