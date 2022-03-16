The United States has clarified that India’s plans to by Russian oil at cheaper rates does not violate the provisions of American sanctions.

However, the US advised India to no end up being on the “wrong side”, when history is written.

“I don’t believe this would be violating that (sanctions),” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on a query on the matter.

“…think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time,” Psaki said.

“Our message to any country would be to abide by the sanctions,” she added.

According to a statement issued by Moscow, Russian deputy PM Alexander Novak, last week, asked Indian petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri that Russia is keen to increase its oil and petroleum product exports to India.

News agency Reuters reported that India is mulling buying Russian oil, which is being offered with heavy discounts.

“The officials, who declined to be identified, did not say how much oil was on offer, or what the discount was,” a Reuters report claimed.

India, world’s third-largest oil consumer and importer is one of the few countries not to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.