The Ukrainian forces have recaptured a key town near the country’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian forces recaptured the town of Makariv located just 60 kilometres west of Kyiv.

The general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine stated that “the Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv”.

The Ukrainian military has stated that Russian forces have been pushed back from the town of Makariv following a fierce battle.

However, the outskirts of the town of Makariv are still under the control of Russian forces.

The recaptured town of Makariv ensured that Ukrainian forces to take control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov showed a video of Makarov being released. Every other house was completely destroyed by the occupier. "No matter how many shells the enemy has prepared for you, the devotion, courage and resilience of the local police remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, the battle for the port city of Mariupol in south Ukraine continues to rage on.

The Ukrainian forces defending the under-siege Mariupol city have refused to heed to the demand of the Russians to surrender the city.

The Russian advances have been taking severe setbacks owing to guerrilla tactics implemented by the Ukrainian military.