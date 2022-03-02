Russia has reportedly has launched another attack on Kharkiv – the second largest city in Ukraine – in a bid to capture it.

According to reports, paratroopers of the Russian army have landed in Kharkiv and attacked one of the city’s military medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have launched a counter offensive to repel the Russian attack.

This was confirmed by Ukrainian military officials.

The Russian forces launched a wave of missile strikes on Kharkiv since Tuesday with one missile striking a government building at Freedom Square in the city.

Harrowing visuals, pictures and ordeals have been reported from Kharkiv city in Ukraine as Russian missile strikes continue to raze to the ground residential areas.

Earlier, on Monday, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian ground attack on the city of Kharkiv.

On the other hand, heavy shelling has also been reported from the port city of Mariupol in south Ukraine.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko has informed that at least 128 people sustained major and minor injuries in the shelling by Russian forces.

The injured people are currently being treated at local hospitals in Mariupol, informed city’s mayor Vadym Boychenko.

The shelling also resulted in electricity being snapped.

However, electricity has been restored in Mariupol city and nearly 26 tonnes of bread were baked overnight for the residents of the city.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have seized the river port and railway station in Kherson in south Ukraine.

This was confirmed by mayor of Kherson – Igor Kolyhav.

According to CNN, Russian military vehicles entered Kherson after heavy shelling and appear to have taken the southern city.

On the other hand, the city of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast, has fallen to Russian forces, reports say.

Three columns of Russian troops entered the city on Tuesday, demolishing the gate to The Round Court, a historical landmark, and destroying an art gallery.