India, on Thursday, has once again reiterated its appeal for “immediate cessation of violence”.

This appeal was made by India at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“We urge immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities,” read a statement from the India authorities on the UNHRC session.

It added: “No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions for settling differences and disputes.”

India has also appealed for a humanitarian corridor for facilitating aid to the affected people of Ukraine.

“We call for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and safe humanitarian access to conflict zones,” India said.

India said that it has dispatched humanitarian aid to Ukraine that also includes medicines and medical equipment among other relief materials.

“We are sending more such assistance in the coming days. This is an urgent necessity that must be effectively addressed,” India said.