On Sunday, the fourth day of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has called for an end to fighting in Ukraine.

Pope Francis has called for guns to “fall silent” in Ukraine for world peace.

“Let the weapons fall silent. God is with those who seek peace, not with those who resort to violence,” Pope Francis said on Sunday.

Pope Francis has called for the ‘urgent’ opening of humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, the UN refugee agency has informed that until Sunday, over 3,68,000 Ukrainians have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.

Also read: Ukraine war: Russian invading forces ‘gun down’ minor girl, parents in Kyiv

Ukraine’s defence ministry, on Sunday, released a tally of causalities and damage inflicted on the Russian invading forces by the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to Ukrainian defence ministry, approximately 4300 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in combat during the first three days of invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Moreover, as many as 706 Russian armoured personnel carriers (APCs), 146 tanks, 27 aircrafts (combat and transport combined) and 26 helicopters had been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces between February 24 and 26 (first three days of invasion).