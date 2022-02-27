In what can be termed as a war crime, Russian invading forces reportedly have gunned down a minor girl and her parents in Ukraine’s capital – Kyiv.

According to reports from Kyiv, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of invading Russian forces fired at a family with three children in the Ukrainian capital.

The firing by the Russian forces reportedly killed the parents and one minor girl.

The development was confirmed by deputy mayor of Kyiv – Volodymyr Bondarenko.

Also read: 4300 Russian soldiers killed in combat, 146 tanks destroyed: Ukraine’s defence ministry

“Her (The girl’s) name was Pauline. She studied in 4th grade at school No 24 in Kyiv. This morning (February 26), a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shot her and her parents on Telihy Street,” Bondarenko said.

The deputy mayor of Kyiv added that another child of the family, a girl, is receiving treatment at an intensive care unit a hospital at Kyiv, Ukraine.

On the other hand, a boy child of the family was taken to Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialized Hospital for treatment.