Guwahati: A self-proclaimed UFO expert claimed that he had spotted an unusual creature on Mars after NASA released a recent photo.

Scott Waring, the “UFO expert” shared this on the UFO Sightings Daily.

He claimed to have found something strange between the rock formations on the surface of the red planet.

Scott, who is based in Taiwan claimed that the sighting resembled an ‘elephant-like-creature’ which according to him was concrete proof of life on Mars.

While announcing this, he wrote, “Today, I found some interesting ancient alien artifacts in a Mars photo.”

In his report, he said, “The most outstanding artefact is a statue of an elephant-like creature with a short trunk. It is sitting down and turned looking to the left.”

“There is also a huge face with thick lips, open mouth and a round nose, two eyes,” adding, “Proof of life on Mars, without a doubt.”