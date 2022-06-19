Guwahati: Once again, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora’s convoy met with an accident killing a civilian.

As per reports, this time the convoy rammed into pedestrians at Samaguri Tiniali in Nagaon on Sunday afternoon.

During the accident, the driver of the vehicle, an SUV along with several other people sustained injuries while on local resident of the area was taken to the hospital in a severe condition.

He was shifted to the BP Civil Hospital in Nagaon as per reports, he succumbed to his injuries.

The person has been identified as Manash Das of Samaguri.

As per reports, the person was going to the market on a scooter and then the convoy hit him from behind.

The convoy vehicle after hitting the scooter rolled over multiple times.

Locals alleged that the convoy was at a very high speed despite knowing that the area was a pedestrian zone with a busy market. The convoy crashed without giving any time for the people to respond.

Some locals said that although the minister had assured all help to the affected family, they are yet unaware if any initiative was taken by the minister.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Atul Bora’s convoy had met with accidents. There were several incidents.

Even on May 19 this year, his convoy vehicle overturned in Hojai attempting to overtake an Army vehicle.

Not just these two, there were many other incidents which as per eye-witnesses were a result of over-speeding.