Kabul: In the latest blow to women’s freedoms in Afghanistan, the Taliban has issued an order for all hair and beauty salons to shut down.

This move is part of a series of escalating restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The Vice and Virtue Ministry spokesperson confirmed that businesses were given a one-month deadline to comply, starting from July 2 when they were initially informed of the decision.

Since their return to power, the Taliban has steadily curtailed the rights of women, with prohibitions ranging from barring teenage girls and women from educational institutions, gyms, and public parks, to even banning them from working for the United Nations.

A recent decree mandated that women should dress in a manner that reveals only their eyes and must be accompanied by a male relative when travelling more than 72 kilometres (48 miles).

This latest restriction on women’s autonomy echoes measures previously imposed by the Taliban during their rule from 1996 to 2001.

However, after the US-led takeover in 2001, hair and beauty salons gradually reopened in Afghanistan.

Despite international condemnation and widespread protests by women and activists, the Taliban continues to tighten its grip on women’s rights.

The closure of beauty salons has sparked outrage among Afghan women, who see it as a grave violation of their basic human rights.

An Afghan woman speaking to the media said, “The Taliban are taking away the most basic human rights from Afghan women. They are violating women’s rights… They are trying to eliminate women at every level of public life.”

The decision to close beauty salons not only deprives women of livelihoods but also eliminates a space where women could serve and empower each other.