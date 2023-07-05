Guwahati: Three suspected drug smugglers were arrested by the police from the ISBT in Guwahati, Assam with 150 grams of suspected heroin.

The three were arrested based on specific input with the police.

The seized heroin is estimated to be valued at Rs 12 lakh.

The arrested accused were identified as Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi, and Ram Subba.

Of the three, Ram Subba is reported to be a resident of Gohpur in Assam while the other two are from Arunachal Pradesh.

The police have initiated an investigation in connection with the seized drugs.

The three arrested are suspected to be involved in an interstate drug trafficking racket.