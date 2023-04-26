Kabul: A senior leader of the Islamic State (IS) who is suspected of orchestrating the 2021 Kabul Airport suicide bombing in Afghanistan was reportedly killed by the Taliban.

The bombing killed 170 civilians and 13 US troops at Kabul’s airport.

This was reported by the US authorities but the identity of the leader was not disclosed.

Also Read: Assam: Body of ULFA (I) cadre, who escaped from Myanmar camp, recovered in Arunachal

The US reportedly learned of the leader’s death through intelligence gathering and monitoring of the region, but have not revealed any details about how they confirmed his involvement in the airport attack.

Also Read: Assam: Body of ULFA (I) cadre, who escaped from Myanmar camp, recovered in Arunachal

It remains unclear whether the Taliban targeted him or if he was killed during the ongoing conflict between IS and the Taliban.

The US has begun notifying the families of the deceased soldiers about the death of the IS leader.