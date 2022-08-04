As many as five ballistic missiles that were fired by China towards Taiwan strait landed in the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

This was informed by the defence minister of Japan – Nobuo Kishi on Thursday.

Nobuo Kishi said it was the first incident of its kind and that Japan had made a diplomatic protest in response.

Chinese military, on Thursday, fired ballistic missiles towards Taiwan strait as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) encircled the island from six directions, blocking it from the sea as well as air.

As per reports, China also carried out multiple conventional missile launches in three different areas in the eastern waters of Taiwan.

According to video footage run by China’s CCTV, a projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China.

China announced that military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan.

A TV screen shows that China’s PLA has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television in Hong Kong reported.