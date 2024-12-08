Damascus: Syrian rebel forces on Sunday claimed control of the capital city Damascus, following a week-long lightning offensive that met with little resistance from government troops.

According to reports, President Bashar al-Assad, who has ruled the country for 24 years, has fled the country.

The Assads fled on a plane to an undisclosed location.

The rebels were led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Following the takeover of the government, the rebels announced, “The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled. We declare Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that military and security forces have withdrawn from Damascus International Airport and officers and soldiers have abandoned the airport amid the rebel offensive.

The rapid rebel gains have posed the most serious threat to Assad’s rule since the start of the 13-year civil war.

The conflict has devastated the country, killing a half-million people and drawing in foreign militaries and militias.

As the rebels celebrate their victory, they also announced that they have entered the notorious Saydnaya military prison north of Damascus and freed prisoners there.