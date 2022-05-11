Civil unrest in neighbouring Sri Lanka further escalated as homes and vehicles of senior politicians in the country were allegedly set on fire by angry protestors.

Residence of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Kurunegala was also set on fire by angry protesters.

Another mob destroyed the DA Rajapaksa Memorial, which was constructed in the memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya, at Medamulana in Hambantota province of Sri Lanka.

The fresh violence in Sri Lanka was reported just a day after the island nation was rocked by deadly rioting.

Pro-government supporters clashed with the anti-government protesters, who have been demanded Mahinda Rajapaksa’s ouster over the worst economic crisis that Sri Lanka ever faced.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led to acute shortages of food, fuel, medicines and prolonged power cuts.

Notably, Mahinda Rajapaksa had quit as PM of Sri Lanka on Monday.

However, wide-spread violence erupted in Sri Lanka soon after his resignation.

Residences of several ministers and former ministers of Sri Lanka were also attacked and set on fire by angry mobs of protestors.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has reportedly ordered the country’s Army, Air Force and Navy to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.

The Sri Lankan defence ministry said troops “have been ordered to shoot on sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life”.

Nearly 250 people have been injured in the violence in Sri Lankan capital Colombo and several other parts of the island nation.

On Tuesday, as many as eight people reportedly died in the protests. A nationwide curfew has also been imposed by the Sri Lankan government to quell the protests.