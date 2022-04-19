Guwahati: A man was killed while several were left injured after the Sri Lankan Police fired at the anti-government protesters in Rambukkana.

The incident was confirmed by a police spokesperson stating that the police had to fire at the protesters after the mobs turned violent and threw stones at them.

As per reports, protesters blocked a highway in central Sri Lanka’s Rambukkana, 95 km from capital Colombo.

Also Read: Assam: AAMSU submits memo to Darrang DC, alleges corruption in rehabilitation process of evicted Garukhuti villagers

They were protesting against the acute oil shortages and high prices.

Sri Lanka witnessed a severe fuel shortage and this sparked spontaneous protests across the country earlier on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that the country ran out of dollars to finance vital imports including food, medicine and fuel.

Also Read: Assam: Three more reported dead after consuming mushrooms

This shortage has been sparking weeks of protests in demand of the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The crisis is said to be the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.