UDALGURI: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Darrang district in Assam alleging malpractice in the rehabilitation process of evicted Garukhuti villagers.

AAMSU, in its memorandum, alleged that “a section of people of various positions and identities have allegedly indulged in large scale corruption by extorting huge sums of money from the poor evicted people”.

The students’ body further alleged that money is being extorted from the poor villagers of Garukhuti village of Darrang district on pretext of providing them with alternative land by administration.

“They (villagers) were threatened of being deprived from having their plot of land allotted by the administration,” the AAMSU alleged.

The memorandum signed by AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar, general secretaries Minnatul Islam and Imtiaz Hussain and advisor Ainuddin Ahmed, asserted that such allegations of malpractice have “undermined the noble and humanitarian effort of your administration to provide land and shelter to the homeless”

The students’ body has further urged the district administration to conduct a high level inquiry into the matter to unearth the truth and punish those guilty and ensure that evicted people of Garukhuti are not deprived of their legitimate due.