Guwahati: After several months, South Korean officials have finally lifted the ban on the import of adult-sized sex dolls.

As per a report by BBC, the ban was lifted after several debates if the government had interfered in people’s private lives.

As per the revised guidelines, only adult-shaped dolls are through customs. The guidelines added that child-like dolls resembling minors are still prohibited.

It may be mentioned that sex dolls are not illegal in South Korea but the customs since 2018 seized thousands of them.

The ban on life-sized sex dolls was imposed under a law that restricts goods that are seen as harming South Korea’s traditions and public morals.

Several importers had moved to court asking the ban to be lifted stating that products did not impinge on human dignity.

The Supreme Court in 2019 said that sex dolls are used for personal use and fall under the same category as pornography, which is tightly regulated, but legal.