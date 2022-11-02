Seoul: In one of the most horrific events, North Korea reportedly fired at least 10 missiles on Wednesday with one landing close to South Korea’s waters.

The incident was termed as ‘effectively a territorial invasion’ by President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Following the incident, South Korea issued an air raid warning for Ulleungdo on national television. The authorities also told residents to “evacuate to the nearest underground shelter”.

Reports stated that of the missiles, one short-range ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two countries.

Also Read: Assam: At least half a kilo of heroin seized in Karimganj

This prompted a rare warning for residents on the island of Ulleungdo to seek shelter in bunkers.

This according to the South Korean military was the first time since the “peninsula was divided” at the end of the Korean War hostilities in 1953.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant safari at Kaziranga national park to be begin from November 2

A statement read, “(Yoon) pointed out today that North Korea’s provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division.”

The missile that landed closest to South Korea was just 57 kilometres east of the South Korean mainland.