Washington: In another incident of shooting, an elementary school teacher in Virginia, eastern US was injured after a six-year-old boy opened fire at her after an altercation.

While the teacher in her 30s was severely injured in the incident, no other student was injured.

The six-year-old is now in police custody. The police addressing the media said that the incident was an intentional firing and not accidental.

The teacher is now at the hospital. The police said that the teacher is now in stable condition but she is constantly being monitored.

The child had brought the handgun to the classroom with the intention of shooting at the teacher, the police said.

However, all facts are now being investigated by the police. The police are not investigating how the child got the gun.

While the police are yet to disclose more about the incident, they said that the child shot at the teacher following an altercation inside the classroom.