Several people sustained bullet injuries in an unfortunate shooting incident at Brooklyn subway station in New York, United States.

The gruesome shooting incident at the Brooklyn subway station was reported at around 8:30am (US time) on Tuesday, a rush hour.

Several rounds of bullets were fired that eyewitness eventually “lost count” of it.

Preliminary reports indicated that five people were shot, a law enforcement official said.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched a man hunt to nab a man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

The man has been described to be 5-foot-5-inch of African ethnicity and weighing around 170 pounds.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)