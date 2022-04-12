Ukraine is bracing itself for a possible fall of the port city of Mariupol in the southern part of the country to the Russian forces.

The capture of Mariupol is of great importance for the Russian forces as they have been trying to bridge the annexed Crimea region with Moscow-backed separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbasvia via a land corridor.

“It is likely that in the future the enemy will try to take control of the city of Mariupol, capture Popasna and launch an offensive in the direction of Kurakhove in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region,” the general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed and resistance forces are somehow holding on to their positions keeping the overwhelming Russian forces at bay.

However, the Ukrainian forces in the besieged port city of Mariupol are desperately running out of essential supplies including food, water and also ammunition.

The Ukrainian forces in Mariupol have said that there is an acute shortage of ammunition and it is unknown how long they can hold on to their positions.

Ukrainian marines defending the besieged port city of Mariupol also came out with a public statement criticizing President Volodymyr Zelensky and the army command.

The 36th Marine Brigade defending the city of Mariupol accused the country’s leadership of ‘abandoning’ them in the besieged port city with no ammunition left.

“For over a month, the marines fought without replenishment of ammunition, without food, without water, drinking from a puddle and dying in batches,” read a plea published on the brigade’s Facebook page on April 11.

“The infantry was all killed, and now artillerymen, anti-aircraft gunners, drivers, cooks, and even the orchestra are fighting,” the message reads. “No one wants to talk to us anymore, we are forgotten.”

Chemical attacks allegations

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that accuses Russia of using chemical weapons in the port city of Mariupol.

The administrations of Ukraine, United States and Great Britain have stated that they are looking into the chemical attacks reports and trying to ascertain facts.

Notably, Ukraine’s Azov regiment has stated that three soldiers were injured by “a poisonous substance” in an attack on Monday.

However, no evidence has been presented to confirm the use of chemical weapons.

The Azov battalion, which has been heavily involved in fighting in Mariupol claimed that the Russian forces had dropped “a poisonous substance of unknown origin” during a drone attack in the city.