After months being engaged in war and imposition of blockade by Russia, Ukraine has dispatched a shipment of its grains to ease the global food crisis.

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on Monday to ease the global food crisis following the Russian invasion, the Turkish defence ministry said.

“The ship Razoni has left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul,” the Turkish defence ministry said.

The vessel is carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov informed.

“The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade. Ukraine has always been a reliable partner and will remain one should Russia respect its part of the deal,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba said.

The M/V Razoni is sailing under the Sierra Leone flag.

Meanwhile, United Nations secretary general has welcomed the departure of the M/V Razoni, the first commercial ship leaving Ukraine’s port of Odesa since 26 February 2022, a UN spokesperson said.

“Ensuring that existing grain and foodstuffs can move to global markets is a humanitarian imperative,” the UN spokesperson said.

“In line with the humanitarian spirit of the initiative, the World Food Programme (WFP) is also planning to purchase, load and ship an initial 30,000 metric tons of wheat out of Ukraine on a UN-chartered vessel,” the UN spokesperson added.