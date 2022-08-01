Several reports have emerged in foreign media that suggest that China was dealing with Pakistan from an uncomfortable position with Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan led by Imran Khan fell in April after losing a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Since then, China seems to be once again getting cosy with Pakistan.

With Shehbaz Sharif at the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on June 10, China offered to extend $2.3 billion at a much-reduced interest rate.

This indicates that China was not at all comfortable with the Pakistan under Imran Khan.

Well known publications like “Pakistan Daily” and “The News International” have leaked the communication between the Beijing-based Pakistan Ambassador and the Foreign Office, reporting that the Chinese leadership expressed its desire to work more comfortably with the new PM, The Singapore Post reported.

Notably, Imran Khan had been a strong critic of the CPEC project in Pakistan and its implementation.

In 2015, when Nawaz Sharif was Pakistan’s Prime Minister, CPEC was officially launched.

But Imran Khan was not happy with the China-led project.

The lack of transparency and possibility of corruption that China could carry forward through their CPEC projects would harm Pakistan and its interests, was the main worry for Imran Khan.