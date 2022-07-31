THIMPHU: Chief of the Indian Army – General Manoj Pande, on Sunday, met king of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

General Manoj Pande is on an official trip to Bhutan.

The Indian Army chief and the Bhutanese king discussed measures that can be adopted to improve the bilateral relationship between India and Bhutan.

Notably, Indian Army chief – General Manoj Pande was also given a Guard of Honour at Thimphu – the national capital of Bhutan.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS called on His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed aspects of enhancing the enduring bilateral relationship between the two Nations. #COAS also received an impeccable Guard of Honour at #Thimphu,” the Indian Army tweeted.

The Indian Army chief also interacted with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, chief operations officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army.

“The Army Chief will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views on taking forward the strong cultural and professional bonds between both the Armies,” an official statement read.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established in 1968 with the appointment of a resident representative of India in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu.